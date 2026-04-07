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Daniel Gafford Injury: Won't go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 7:12pm

Gafford (shoulder) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

Gafford will miss the front end of this back-to-back due to a right shoulder impingement, and the big man faces a short turnaround if he hopes to play in Phoenix on Wednesday. Marvin Bagley will likely start in Gafford's stead, while Dwight Powell is expected to see increased playing time.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
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