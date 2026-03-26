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Daniel Gafford Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 1:56pm

Gafford (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game in Portland.

This will be Gafford's second straight game on the sidelines, and with Monday's mathcup with Minnesota being the first of a back-to-back, it seems unlikely he'll be able to return for that one. Marvin Bagley and Dwight Powell will help pick up the slack while Gafford is out.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
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