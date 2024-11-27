Fantasy Basketball
Daniel Gafford

Daniel Gafford Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Gafford (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Gafford was a late addition to the injury report and will ultimately be sidelined by an illness. Dereck Lively, who left Monday's win over Atlanta early due to an illness, is available and should start at center again, while Maxi Kleber is a candidate for a few extra minutes off the bench in Gafford's absence.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks

