Daniel Gafford headshot

Daniel Gafford Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Gafford (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Denver, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gafford has been downgraded from questionable to out Wednesday. The 27-year-old center picked up a sprained right shoulder in the Mavericks' most recent game. With Gafford out of the picture Wednesday, Marvin Bagley and Dwight Powell could see more playing time. Gafford's next chance to play will come Friday at Portland.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Gafford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Gafford See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 23
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 23
Rotowire Staff
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 20
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Alex Barutha
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago