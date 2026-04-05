Daniel Gafford Injury: Won't return versus Lakers
Gafford (shoulder) won't return to Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Gafford injured his right shoulder early in the fourth quarter and immediately exited toward the locker room in obvious pain. He will finish this contest with seven points (2-4 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 20 minutes. The Mavericks play again Tuesday versus the Clippers. If Gafford can't suit up, Marvin Bagley should be considered the favorite to replace him in the starting lineup.
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