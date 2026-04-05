Daniel Gafford headshot

Daniel Gafford Injury: Won't return versus Lakers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Gafford (shoulder) won't return to Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Gafford injured his right shoulder early in the fourth quarter and immediately exited toward the locker room in obvious pain. He will finish this contest with seven points (2-4 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 20 minutes. The Mavericks play again Tuesday versus the Clippers. If Gafford can't suit up, Marvin Bagley should be considered the favorite to replace him in the starting lineup.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Gafford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Gafford See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 23
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 23
Rotowire Staff
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
16 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 20
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Alex Barutha
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
19 days ago