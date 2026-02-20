Daniel Gafford News: Available to play
Gafford (ankle) is available for Friday's game in Minnesota.
Gafford will push through the pain and make himself available for Friday's game, so make sure you've got him active. Through five February outings, Gafford has recorded averages of 8.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game.
