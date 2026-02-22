Daniel Gafford News: Available to play
Gafford (ankle) is available for Sunday's game in Indiana.
Gafford was able to get through his pregame routine without issue, so he'll continue to power through the ankle issue. With Gafford active, Dwight Powell could have a tough time getting into the rotation.
