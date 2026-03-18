Daniel Gafford News: Available to play
Gafford (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Gafford is back after a three-game layoff, which will likely result in Ryan Nembhard, Naji Marshall or P.J. Washington heading back to the second unit. There will also be fewer minutes available for Marvin Bagley with Gafford active.
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