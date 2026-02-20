Daniel Gafford News: Blocks three shots in loss

Gafford closed with eight points (4-7 FG), five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 24 minutes during Friday's 122-111 loss to the Timberwolves.

Gafford continued to play through an ankle concern, yet finished with a serviceable two-way performance. Despite the ongoing injury, Gafford has now played in 10 straight games, averaging 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 combined steals and blocks in 23.5 minutes per contest. While his ceiling is limited, Gafford should be rostered in all formats, specifically for those in need of rebounds and blocks.