Daniel Gafford News: Cleared from injury report
Gafford (ankle) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
With Marvin Bagley (neck) out, Gafford could push for minutes near the 30s at center. Gafford has averaged 8.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 blocks in 23.7 minutes per contest in his last 10 games, shooting 61.8 percent from the field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Gafford See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26Yesterday
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in MarchYesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 243 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 207 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Gafford See More