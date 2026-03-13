Daniel Gafford News: Double-doubles in win
Gafford contributed 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-7 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block in 27 minutes during Thursday's 120-112 win over Memphis.
Gafford has double-doubled in four straight appearances and scored at least 20 points in two of his past three games. While the veteran big man has been productive, he hasn't played more than 30 minutes since Feb. 5, and he continues to sit out at least one half of back-to-back sets. Dallas has an upcoming back-to-back set on the road, playing Sunday in Cleveland and Monday in New Orleans.
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