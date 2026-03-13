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Daniel Gafford News: Doubtful for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 12:41pm

Gafford (rest) is listed doubtful for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

The Mavericks are preparing to hold Gafford out for the second leg of a back-to-back set for injury maintenance. Gafford was terrific in Thursday's win over Memphis, finishing with 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-7 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block in 27 minutes. Assuming Gafford ends up being ruled out in advance of the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff, backup Marvin Bagley will likely be in line for a slight bump in playing time, and Dwight Powell should re-enter the Dallas rotation.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
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