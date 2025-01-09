Daniel Gafford News: Full-go against Portland

Gafford (ankle) is available for Thursday's game versus the Trail Blazers and won't operate on a minutes restriction, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Gafford has been upgraded from questionable to available Thursday after missing Dallas' previous contest due to a left ankle sprain. Gafford is averaging 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 18.8 minutes across his last 10 appearances.