Daniel Gafford News: Full-go against Portland
Gafford (ankle) is available for Thursday's game versus the Trail Blazers and won't operate on a minutes restriction, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Gafford has been upgraded from questionable to available Thursday after missing Dallas' previous contest due to a left ankle sprain. Gafford is averaging 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 18.8 minutes across his last 10 appearances.
