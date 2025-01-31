Daniel Gafford News: Keeps surging with five swats

Gafford posted 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and five blocks over 33 minutes during Friday's 117-102 loss to Detroit.

Gafford was a menace down low Friday, recording his fifth game of the season with at least five swats to go with his eighth double-double of the year. The veteran big man's fantasy stock continues to skyrocket through his last seven appearances, where he's averaged 18.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 blocks and 2.6 assists in 30.4 minutes per game while shooting 70.3 percent from the field. With Dallas' frontcourt ravaged by injuries, Gafford has a clear pathway to dominating the center minutes going forward.