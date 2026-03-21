Daniel Gafford News: Moves into starting lineup
Gafford will start Saturday's game against the Clippers.
After putting up 24 points (9-10 FG, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds and one block in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 135-120 loss to the Hawks, Gafford is being thrown back into the first unit.
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