Daniel Gafford headshot

Daniel Gafford News: Nears double-double Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Gafford ended with 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes during Monday's 124-94 loss to the Timberwolves.

Gafford was nearly perfect from the floor, but he would've had an even better scoring performance had he been more accurate from the charity stripe. Gafford looked impressive in his return from a two-game absence, and given that he's scored at least 20 points in three of his last four appearances, he should remain a reliable fantasy asset in the final two weeks of the regular season.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Gafford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Gafford See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 23
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 23
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 20
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Alex Barutha
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
13 days ago