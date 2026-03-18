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Daniel Gafford News: Not starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Gafford is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks.

Gafford will come off the bench in his return from a three-game absence, so Marvin Bagley's minutes figure to take a dip and Dwight Powell could drop from the rotation entirely. As a reserve this season, Gafford owns averages of 4.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
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