Daniel Gafford News: Not starting Wednesday

Gafford is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks.

Gafford will come off the bench in his return from a three-game absence, so Marvin Bagley's minutes figure to take a dip and Dwight Powell could drop from the rotation entirely. As a reserve this season, Gafford owns averages of 4.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest.