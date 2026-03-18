Daniel Gafford News: Not starting Wednesday
Gafford is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks.
Gafford will come off the bench in his return from a three-game absence, so Marvin Bagley's minutes figure to take a dip and Dwight Powell could drop from the rotation entirely. As a reserve this season, Gafford owns averages of 4.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest.
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