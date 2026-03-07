Daniel Gafford News: Off injury report
Gafford (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against Toronto.
Gafford sat out Friday's loss to Boston -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- due to right ankle injury management. However, the big man is set to return to action Sunday. He has averaged 10.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in 21.2 minutes per contest over his last five appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Gafford See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
Celtics vs. Mavericks Prop Bets: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 6, 2026)Yesterday
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March8 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
9 NBA Fantasy Sleepers to Target on the Waiver Wire Before Season’s Stretch Run8 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 278 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Gafford See More