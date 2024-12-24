Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Daniel Gafford headshot

Daniel Gafford News: Posts 23 points in reserve role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Gafford accumulated 23 points (7-7 FG, 9-14 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 21 minutes during Monday's 132-108 win over the Trail Blazers.

Gafford outplayed starter Dereck Lively, who managed only four points with the first unit during Monday's victory. After 11 starts to begin the season, Gafford has given way to Lively despite occasional evenings where he outscores his teammate. Maxi Kleber and P.J. Washington are also key pieces of Dallas' frontcourt, creating a shaky fantasy proposition when considering the position.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now