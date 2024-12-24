Daniel Gafford News: Posts 23 points in reserve role

Gafford accumulated 23 points (7-7 FG, 9-14 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 21 minutes during Monday's 132-108 win over the Trail Blazers.

Gafford outplayed starter Dereck Lively, who managed only four points with the first unit during Monday's victory. After 11 starts to begin the season, Gafford has given way to Lively despite occasional evenings where he outscores his teammate. Maxi Kleber and P.J. Washington are also key pieces of Dallas' frontcourt, creating a shaky fantasy proposition when considering the position.