Daniel Gafford News: Posts efficient double-double

Gafford amassed 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 25 minutes during Thursday's 115-114 loss to the Magic.

Gafford missed just one shot from the field and secured his first double-double since Feb. 5. He was also involved as a rim protector, accounting for two of his team's nine swats on the night. Gafford is averaging 11.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks over his last four outings.