Daniel Gafford News: Posts efficient double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Gafford amassed 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 25 minutes during Thursday's 115-114 loss to the Magic.

Gafford missed just one shot from the field and secured his first double-double since Feb. 5. He was also involved as a rim protector, accounting for two of his team's nine swats on the night. Gafford is averaging 11.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks over his last four outings.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
