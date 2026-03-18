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Daniel Gafford News: Puts up 24 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 11:36pm

Gafford recorded 24 points (9-10 FG, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds and one block in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 135-120 loss to the Hawks.

Gafford was an unsolvable problem for the Hawks' interior defense, and despite not starting, the big man led Dallas in scoring while missing just one of his 10 shots from the floor. Gafford was making his return to the lineup after a three-game absence due to an illness, and if he puts up more of these types of performances, it'd be extremely hard to leave him out of your lineup in most formats even if he doesn't start regularly.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
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