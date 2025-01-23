Fantasy Basketball
Daniel Gafford headshot

Daniel Gafford News: Returns for second half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 23, 2025 at 7:21pm

Gafford returned to the floor for the Mavericks after suffering an apparent neck injury in the first half, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

With the Mavericks dealing with several key players being in and out of the lineup this season, Gafford returning for the second half against the Thunder is a promising sign for Dallas. The 26-year-old big man is helping shoulder the load in the frontcourt with Dereck Lively (ankle) potentially out for the remainder of the regular season.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
