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Daniel Gafford News: Returns to game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Gafford has checked back into Saturday's game against the Clippers after sustaining a shoulder injury in the first half, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Gafford went back to the locker room in the first half after tweaking his shoulder, but the 27-year-old has officially returned to the contest. His return could mean fewer opportunities for Marvin Bagley and Dwight Powell.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
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