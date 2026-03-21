Daniel Gafford News: Returns to game
Gafford has checked back into Saturday's game against the Clippers after sustaining a shoulder injury in the first half, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Gafford went back to the locker room in the first half after tweaking his shoulder, but the 27-year-old has officially returned to the contest. His return could mean fewer opportunities for Marvin Bagley and Dwight Powell.
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