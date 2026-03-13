Daniel Gafford News: Ruled out for Friday
Gafford (rest) is out for Friday's game against the Cavs, Mavs' beat reporter Ron Harrod Jr. reports.
Gafford will take his standard maintenance day on the second leg of a back-to-back set, which should result in Marvin Bagley moving into the first unit. Gafford should return for Sunday's rematch in Cleveland.
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