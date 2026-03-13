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Daniel Gafford News: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Gafford (rest) is out for Friday's game against the Cavs, Mavs' beat reporter Ron Harrod Jr. reports.

Gafford will take his standard maintenance day on the second leg of a back-to-back set, which should result in Marvin Bagley moving into the first unit. Gafford should return for Sunday's rematch in Cleveland.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
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