Daniel Gafford News: Second straight double-double

Gafford posted 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 boards, three blocks, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes of action in Wednesday's 115-114 loss to the Timberwolves.

Gafford continued to capitalize on Dereck Lively's (foot) absence Wednesday, logging his third double-double in the four games that the latter's been sidelined. In that stretch he's averaged 20.0 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.5 blocks while shooting 76.2 percent from the field. With Lively expected to miss multiple months, Gafford has become an extremely attractive fantasy option. He'll look to keep rolling Thursday against the Thunder.