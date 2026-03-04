Daniel Gafford News: Solid in limited run

Gafford accumulated 10 points (5-8 FG), six rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 117-90 loss to the Hornets.

Gafford put together a solid outing, but he continues to have his minutes dialed back. Over his last 11 games, he's averaging 22.4 minutes per contest with 8.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocks. There's been no indication that his minutes will trend up.