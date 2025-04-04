Fantasy Basketball
Daniel Gafford headshot

Daniel Gafford News: Starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 7:32pm

Gafford will start in Friday's game against the Clippers.

Gafford will return to the starting five on Friday, though he'll likely still face restrictions during his third outing back following a 21-game absence due to a Grade 3 MCL sprain. The big man has amassed 28 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and a block across 39 total minutes in two appearances since the extended absence.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
