Daniel Gafford News: Starting Thursday

Gafford will start in Thursday's regular-season opener against the Spurs, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

As expected, Dereck Lively will come off the bench behind Gafford. The 26-year-old is coming off a career-best year, during which he spent time with both the Wizards and Mavericks. Gafford averaged 11.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.0 combined steals plus blocks across 24.5 minutes per game in 74 regular-season outings in the 2023-24 campaign.