Daniel Gafford News: Stuffs stat sheet in loss

Gafford totaled 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 122-120 loss to the Nuggets.

Gafford was the Mavericks' third-best scorer in this game behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, and he delivered an impressive all-around effort while dealing with the threat of Nikola Jokic -- a daunting task in his own right. Gafford did an excellent job of filling out the stat sheet with at least two tallies in each of the five major categories. He's averaging 14.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game since the beginning of November.