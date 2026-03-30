Daniel Gafford News: Upgraded to available

Gafford (shoulder) is available for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Gafford is back from a two-game absence with a right shoulder sprain and should force Dwight Powell to the bench Monday. Over his last six appearances, Gafford has averaged 18.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 25.9 minutes per game while shooting a robust 78.9 percent from the field.