Daniel Gafford headshot

Daniel Gafford News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Gafford (shoulder) is available for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Gafford is back from a two-game absence with a right shoulder sprain and should force Dwight Powell to the bench Monday. Over his last six appearances, Gafford has averaged 18.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 25.9 minutes per game while shooting a robust 78.9 percent from the field.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
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