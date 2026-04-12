Daniel Gafford News: Won't play Sunday
Gafford (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bulls
Gafford will miss a fourth consecutive contest to end the season. The big man will finish the campaign with averages of 9.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 assists across 21.7 minutes per contest in 55 regular-season outings (44 starts). With Marvin Bagley (shoulder) and P.J. Washington (elbow) also ruled out, Moussa Cisse should receive increased playing time against Chicago.
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