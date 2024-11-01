Daniel Theis Injury: Expected to suit up Friday

Coach Willie Green said Theis (ankle) is expected to suit up for Friday's game against the Pacers, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Theis left Wednesday's loss to Golden State early after sustaining a right ankle injury, though he is not expected to miss any time. Through five regular-season outings, the 32-year-old has averaged 4.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals-plus-blocks across 16.0 minutes per game.