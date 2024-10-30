Fantasy Basketball
Daniel Theis headshot

Daniel Theis Injury: Leaves early with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Theis has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to a right ankle injury.

It's unclear how Theis picked up the injury, but it's considered severe enough to keep him sidelined for the rest of Wednesday's tilt. He finishes the contest scoreless (0-2 FG) with three rebounds across five minutes. Yves Missi and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl should share center work the rest of the way. Theis' next chance to play will come Friday against Indiana.

