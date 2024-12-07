Daniel Theis Injury: Ruled out Saturday vs. OKC

Theis (neck) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Thunder, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.

Theis will be sidelined for a second straight game due to neck spasms, and he could be in jeopardy of missing a third in the second leg of the Pelicans' back-to-back against the Spurs on Sunday. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will be New Orleans' main backup center to Yves Missi on Saturday, though Trey Jemison could also see some playing time due to Theis' injury.