Daniel Theis Injury: Ruled out Saturday vs. OKC
Theis (neck) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Thunder, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.
Theis will be sidelined for a second straight game due to neck spasms, and he could be in jeopardy of missing a third in the second leg of the Pelicans' back-to-back against the Spurs on Sunday. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will be New Orleans' main backup center to Yves Missi on Saturday, though Trey Jemison could also see some playing time due to Theis' injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now