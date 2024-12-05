Daniel Theis Injury: Won't play Thursday

Theis is out for Thursday's game versus the Suns due to neck spasms, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Theis will miss his sixth game of the season Thursday due to neck spasms. Yves Missi, Trey Jemison and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl are all candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Theis' next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with the Thunder.