Daniel Theis News: Available off bench
Theis (ankle) is available but will play off the bench during Friday's game against the Pacers, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Theis played only five minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Warriors before sustaining an ankle injury. While he's fine to play Friday, the veteran will make way for rookie Yves Missi, who'll be making his first career start.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now