Daniel Theis headshot

Daniel Theis News: Available off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Theis (ankle) is available but will play off the bench during Friday's game against the Pacers, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Theis played only five minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Warriors before sustaining an ankle injury. While he's fine to play Friday, the veteran will make way for rookie Yves Missi, who'll be making his first career start.

Daniel Theis
New Orleans Pelicans
