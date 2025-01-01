Daniel Theis News: Fails to score in loss

Theis closed Wednesday's 119-108 loss to the Heat with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 18 minutes.

Theis didn't trouble scorers, continuing to play a limited role off the bench behind impressive rookie, Yves Missi. Theis has scored double-digits just once this season, averaging a very modest 3.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game.