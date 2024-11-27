Fantasy Basketball
Daniel Theis News: Not starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Theis is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Theis will head back to the bench after two straight starts, as Yves Missi will recover his role in the starting lineup. Theis is averaging a mere 3.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game when coming off the bench this season, so he shouldn't have a lot of fantasy appeal in most formats.

