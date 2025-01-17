Fantasy Basketball
Daniel Theis headshot

Daniel Theis News: Starting vs. Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Theis is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Jazz.

The Pelicans will be without Yves Missi on Friday due to an illness, so Theis will have a golden chance to make a good impression in this matchup. He's averaging 4.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in his seven starts this season, so he's not expected to affect many fantasy decisions even with the change in role.

Daniel Theis
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
