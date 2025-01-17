Daniel Theis News: Starting vs. Utah
Theis is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Jazz.
The Pelicans will be without Yves Missi on Friday due to an illness, so Theis will have a golden chance to make a good impression in this matchup. He's averaging 4.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in his seven starts this season, so he's not expected to affect many fantasy decisions even with the change in role.
