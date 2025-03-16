Fantasy Basketball
Daniss Jenkins headshot

Daniss Jenkins News: All-around outing in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Jenkins registered 21 points (7-20 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, six rebounds and three steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 118-109 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Jenkins scored at least 20 points for the first time since March 8, notching his 17th such outing of the season. Across 41 appearances, he's averaging 18.4 points while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from deep.

