Daniss Jenkins News: Career night vs. LAL
Jenkins finished Tuesday's 113-110 win over the Lakers with 30 points (11-18 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists and four rebounds over 39 minutes.
In his third-straight start in the absence of Cade Cunningham (chest), Jenkins scored 10 of a career-high 30 points in the fourth quarter, highlighted by his mid-range jumper with 24.6 seconds left in the frame to put the Pistons up for good. After playing 3.3 minutes per game across seven NBA outings last year, Jenkins is thriving in an expanded role due to Cunningham's absence; the former had a similar stretch in mid-November, when he averaged 19.3 points, 8.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 threes and 1.5 steals over 34.5 minutes across four consecutive starts. That might be the kind of production to expect out of Jenkins for at least the next two weeks, or until Cunningham is cleared to return.
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