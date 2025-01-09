Fantasy Basketball
Daniss Jenkins headshot

Daniss Jenkins News: Catches fire in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Jenkins had 26 points (10-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, six assists and three steals over 40 minutes Tuesday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 92-75 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Jenkins posted his best scoring performance of the 2024-25 campaign and also managed to help out on the defensive end by racking up three steals, tying Aaron Estrada for the team lead. Jenkins is averaging 12.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists over 15 games this season.

Daniss Jenkins
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
