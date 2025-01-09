Daniss Jenkins News: Catches fire in G League loss

Jenkins had 26 points (10-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, six assists and three steals over 40 minutes Tuesday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 92-75 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Jenkins posted his best scoring performance of the 2024-25 campaign and also managed to help out on the defensive end by racking up three steals, tying Aaron Estrada for the team lead. Jenkins is averaging 12.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists over 15 games this season.