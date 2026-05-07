Daniss Jenkins News: Closes game again Thursday
Jenkins accumulated 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes during Thursday's 107-97 win over the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Despite continuing to come off the bench, Jenkins has now logged at least 26 minutes in three straight games, running with the closers in both games against the Cavaliers. Although Cleveland typically rolls with a double-big lineup, Jenkins has increased both his playing time and production, with Detroit seemingly taking the initiative when it comes to dictating the flow of the game.
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