Daniss Jenkins News: Deadly from downtown in G League

Jenkins tallied 41 points (13-19 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes Saturday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 127-91 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Jenkins posted his best three-point shooting night of the regular season, scoring 24 of his 41 points from beyond the arc. He also dished out eight assists for a second straight matchup. Jenkins is now averaging 21.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 20 G League regular-season appearances.