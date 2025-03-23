Daniss Jenkins News: Dominant outing in G League loss

Jenkins posted 33 points (13-25 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 18 assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 40 minutes during Saturday's 152-145 G League overtime loss to the Long Island Nets.

Jenkins delivered a monster double-double Saturday, recording a game- and season-high mark in assists. Additionally, the two-way combo guard racked up a team-high 33 points, marking his fourth matchup with at least 30 points in 45 G League appearances. He hasn't been a factor for the parent club, but he's averaging 18.5 points, 6.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.4 steals across 35.5 minutes per game with the Cruise.