Daniss Jenkins News: Double-doubles in overtime loss
Jenkins totaled 19 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 45 minutes during Wednesday's 130-129 overtime loss to the Hawks.
While Jenkins did do a nice job of handing out the dimes, he also set a new career high in turnovers and was responsible for nearly half of Detroit's giveaways in the one-point defeat. The Pistons weren't able to keep their win streak alive Wednesday, but they'll look to get things back on track Thursday against the Pelicans.
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