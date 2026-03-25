Daniss Jenkins News: Double-doubles in overtime loss

Jenkins totaled 19 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 45 minutes during Wednesday's 130-129 overtime loss to the Hawks.

While Jenkins did do a nice job of handing out the dimes, he also set a new career high in turnovers and was responsible for nearly half of Detroit's giveaways in the one-point defeat. The Pistons weren't able to keep their win streak alive Wednesday, but they'll look to get things back on track Thursday against the Pelicans.