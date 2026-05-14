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Daniss Jenkins News: Drops 19 points in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Jenkins closed with 19 points (8-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 overtime loss to the Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Jenkins moved into the starting lineup, replacing Duncan Robinson, who was ruled out with a back injury. Jenkins made the most of his opportunity, scoring a postseason-high 19 points, while also adding three combined steals and blocks. In 12 games across the postseason, Jenkins has averaged 8.0 points, 2.8 assists and 0.9 three-pointers in 21.1 minutes per game. However, he has now scored double digits in four of the past six games, seeing elevated minutes on a consistent basis.

Daniss Jenkins
Detroit Pistons
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