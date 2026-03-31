Daniss Jenkins News: Effective run as starter
Jenkins notched 15 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 114-110 overtime loss to the Thunder.
Jenkins continues to fill in effectively for the injured Cade Cunningham (chest) in the Pistons' starting lineup. The second-year guard has averaged 19.7 points, 7.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 three-pointers in 36.5 minutes per tilt in his last six games, essentially making Jenkins a must-roster player as the fantasy season winds down.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniss Jenkins See More
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 24 Start/Sit Guide: Best Lineup MovesYesterday
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 265 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 265 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniss Jenkins See More