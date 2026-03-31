Daniss Jenkins News: Effective run as starter

Jenkins notched 15 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 114-110 overtime loss to the Thunder.

Jenkins continues to fill in effectively for the injured Cade Cunningham (chest) in the Pistons' starting lineup. The second-year guard has averaged 19.7 points, 7.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 three-pointers in 36.5 minutes per tilt in his last six games, essentially making Jenkins a must-roster player as the fantasy season winds down.