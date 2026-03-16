Daniss Jenkins News: Excluded from rotation Sunday
Jenkins (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Sunday in Sunday's 119-108 loss to the Raptors.
With the return of Ausar Thompson (ankle) bringing the Pistons back to full strength at guard and on the wing, Jenkins ended up being the odd man out of head coach J.B. Bickerstaff's 11-man rotation. Bickerstaff went with Caris LeVert, Marcus Sasser and Kevin Huerter on the second unit over Jenkins, who had appeared in each of Detroit's last 16 contests but shot just 35.5 percent from the field and had a 2.4:1.4 assist-to-turnover ratio during that time.
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