Daniss Jenkins News: Flirts with double-double

Jenkins had 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), one rebound, nine assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Saturday's 107-105 loss to Brooklyn.

Jenkins moved into the starting lineup, filling in for Cade Cunningham, who was ruled out with a quad issue. Outside of a brief run earlier in the season, Jenkins has been mostly a non-factor thus far. However, even if Cunningham returns for Sunday's game against the Heat, Jenkins might be worth holding, given Ausar Thompson (ankle) could be sidelined for multiple games.