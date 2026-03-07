Daniss Jenkins headshot

Daniss Jenkins News: Flirts with double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 9:41pm

Jenkins had 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), one rebound, nine assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Saturday's 107-105 loss to Brooklyn.

Jenkins moved into the starting lineup, filling in for Cade Cunningham, who was ruled out with a quad issue. Outside of a brief run earlier in the season, Jenkins has been mostly a non-factor thus far. However, even if Cunningham returns for Sunday's game against the Heat, Jenkins might be worth holding, given Ausar Thompson (ankle) could be sidelined for multiple games.

Daniss Jenkins
Detroit Pistons
