Daniss Jenkins News: Flirts with double-double
Jenkins had 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), one rebound, nine assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Saturday's 107-105 loss to Brooklyn.
Jenkins moved into the starting lineup, filling in for Cade Cunningham, who was ruled out with a quad issue. Outside of a brief run earlier in the season, Jenkins has been mostly a non-factor thus far. However, even if Cunningham returns for Sunday's game against the Heat, Jenkins might be worth holding, given Ausar Thompson (ankle) could be sidelined for multiple games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniss Jenkins See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 530 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 2343 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 1056 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 18109 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 17110 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniss Jenkins See More